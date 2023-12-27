Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Up 4.5%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 191,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 312,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.