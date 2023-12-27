Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $79,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 26,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,968. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,344,197.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,344,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,080 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,132,351.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,159 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,468. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

