International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

