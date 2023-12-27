Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Up 33.3%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 153,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 86,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inventus Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.