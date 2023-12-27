Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.