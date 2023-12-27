Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 514,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,156. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

