Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

