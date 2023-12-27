Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.47

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 2347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $564.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

