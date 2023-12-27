Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Stock Position Lifted by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after buying an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PXH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,144. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

