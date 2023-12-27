Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 227.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,073. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

