Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $410.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.69. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $411.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

