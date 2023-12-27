Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,465,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average of $373.69. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $411.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.