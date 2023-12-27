Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

