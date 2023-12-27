Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,098,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 905.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 932.9% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 81,530 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 997.0% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 90,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

