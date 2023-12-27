Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

