Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after buying an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 728.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 244,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,944,000.

VRP stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

