Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Invesque Stock Down 22.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

