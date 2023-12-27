Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 27th (BLTE, CENTA, CHRS, FUSN, GRCL, IMAX, IOVA, LILAK, MHLD, NPCE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 27th:

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. Lake Street Capital currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

