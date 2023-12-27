Investments & Financial Planning LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 18.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.55. 617,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,463. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

