Investments & Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,091,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. 2,454,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,337. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.