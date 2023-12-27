Investments & Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 131,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 25 LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 74,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $108.76. 2,446,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

