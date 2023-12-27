Investments & Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

