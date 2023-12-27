Investments & Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after purchasing an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after acquiring an additional 408,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 830,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,449,000 after purchasing an additional 240,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 719,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. 126,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $107.86 and a 1 year high of $133.50.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

