Investments & Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG remained flat at $55.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,002. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.