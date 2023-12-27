Investments & Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 150,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.