Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,813,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.81. 399,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,111. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $105.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

