Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

VOE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.86. 252,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

