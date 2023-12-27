Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.53. The stock had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

