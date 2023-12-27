Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 537 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,104. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

