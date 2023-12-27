Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.57. 578,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

