Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of 503% compared to the typical daily volume of 674 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 79.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 293,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 130,398 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 89.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 354,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,600,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $295.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

