Investors Purchase High Volume of Baozun Call Options (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,744% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Baozun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

BZUN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 464,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Baozun has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.62.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

