Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 298.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,981,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,607. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

