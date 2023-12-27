IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,466 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

Autodesk stock opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $245.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.