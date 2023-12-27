IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $245.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

