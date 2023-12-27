IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.