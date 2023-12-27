IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.14 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $360.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $363.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

