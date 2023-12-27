IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.39 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $543.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

