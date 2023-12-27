IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.39 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $543.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.01 and its 200 day moving average is $497.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

