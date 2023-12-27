IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in WEX by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 101,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.88 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

