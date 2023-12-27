IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in WEX by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 101,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

WEX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $195.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.88 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

