IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 1,459 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $360.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $363.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

