IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 5,691 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

