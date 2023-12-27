IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 88 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $436.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $441.67.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.