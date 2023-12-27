IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65. 636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRMD

IRadimed Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,071. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.