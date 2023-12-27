Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.95. The stock had a trading volume of 233,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

