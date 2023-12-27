Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 1,547,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,493. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

