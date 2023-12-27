Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. 1,156,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

