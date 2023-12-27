Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $46.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.