Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 154,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $246.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

